Begin typing your search...

Bengal beats Tamil Nadu by five runs

Opting to bat first, Bengal scored 125 for five with Aritrika scoring 35 and Priyanka Goldar contributing 38. Nandhana Sridharan (2/15) and Neha Yuvaraj (2/10) took two wickets each for TN

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Nov 2023 9:21 PM GMT
Bengal beats Tamil Nadu by five runs
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Bengal earned a five-run win over Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the Group D BCCI U-15 women’s 35 overs one-day tournament at Sultanpur, Haryana on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Bengal scored 125 for five with Aritrika scoring 35 and Priyanka Goldar contributing 38. Nandhana Sridharan (2/15) and Neha Yuvaraj (2/10) took two wickets each for TN. In reply, Bengal bowlers restricted TN to 120 for eight with Ratna Barman taking three wickets for 22 runs. TN’s in-form opener K Hashini’s 41, the highest score in the match, went in vain. Bengal’s Ipsita Mondal (2/21) and K Chinky (2/11) shared four wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: Bengal 125 in 32.5 overs (Aritrika 35, Priyanka Goldar 38, Nandhana Sridharan 2/19, Neha Yuvaraj 2/10) bt Tamil Nadu 120/8 in 35 overs (K Hashini 41, Ratna Barman 3/22, Ipsita Mondal 2/21, K Chinky 2/11)

BengalTamil NaduHaryanaSports
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X