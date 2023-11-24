Bengal beats Tamil Nadu by five runs

CHENNAI: Bengal earned a five-run win over Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the Group D BCCI U-15 women’s 35 overs one-day tournament at Sultanpur, Haryana on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Bengal scored 125 for five with Aritrika scoring 35 and Priyanka Goldar contributing 38. Nandhana Sridharan (2/15) and Neha Yuvaraj (2/10) took two wickets each for TN. In reply, Bengal bowlers restricted TN to 120 for eight with Ratna Barman taking three wickets for 22 runs. TN’s in-form opener K Hashini’s 41, the highest score in the match, went in vain. Bengal’s Ipsita Mondal (2/21) and K Chinky (2/11) shared four wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: Bengal 125 in 32.5 overs (Aritrika 35, Priyanka Goldar 38, Nandhana Sridharan 2/19, Neha Yuvaraj 2/10) bt Tamil Nadu 120/8 in 35 overs (K Hashini 41, Ratna Barman 3/22, Ipsita Mondal 2/21, K Chinky 2/11)