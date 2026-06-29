Ben Stokes, the flawed English idol

You knew that as long as Stokes was there, England was always in for a bloody good fight. Cast your mind back to the 2019 Ashes clash at Headingley, where single-handedly Stokes changed the course of the game, and perhaps was the reason why England didn’t lose the home Ashes. He stitched up a 76-run partnership with Jack Leach, where the No 11 scored just the one run.

Or the World Cup final, where, if not him, who? Or those moments when he played with a body beyond mendable, bowling those marathon spells when he would give up any point. But throughout all of these points, he always had the negative side out there; he crossed certain lines out there on the field.

More recently, Stokes, despite being 35, was involved in another nightclub incident, after which the head coach, Brendon McCullum, went on to say he was “worried and concerned” for him. Legends are often polished by time, and in Stokes' case, it may never be the situation. Bazball was built upon trust, following certain protocols, which Stokes himself destroyed.

Maybe, Stokes was never the flawless hero that England imagined but a deeply flawed one who stood up whenever his side needed him the most. Perhaps, that’s why a lot of people resonated with him, he is like any one of us, equal parts of good and bad.

Heroes don’t necessarily have to always be good because ‘Life isn't black and white. It's a million grey areas, don't you think?” Ridley Scott wasn’t wrong, after all.