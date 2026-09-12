Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe and will play Alexander Zverev for the US Open title

The crowd figures to be almost entirely on Shelton's side Sunday, because now he's the American hope to end a lengthy Grand Slam drought.

Shelton pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory on Friday and will play No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev on for the U.S. Open title. The host nation hasn't had a men's major winner since Andy Roddick won in Flushing Meadows in 2003.

“I'm going for it here, and I'm going to leave it all on the court,” Shelton said. “I hope you guys come and back me. Let's do it for the USA.”

The No. 8-seeded Shelton had plenty of energy left after ousting defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a quarterfinal match that ended Wednesday at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish ever at the U.S. Open.

Now he needs to stop the French Open champion, who knows what's at stake for the other side.

“Hopefully I can not make the American dream come true on Sunday,” Zverev said.

Zverev beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6) in the first semifinal.

Shelton and Tiafoe drew a star-studded crowd that included stars from sports, including Serena Williams, Jalen Brunson and of course U.S. soccer player Trinity Rodman, Shelton's girlfriend; and actors Salma Hayek, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek.