Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe and will play Alexander Zverev for the US Open title

Shelton pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory on Friday and will play No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday for the U.S. Open title.

The No. 8-seeded Shelton had plenty of energy left after ousting defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a quarterfinal match that ended Wednesday at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish ever at the U.S. Open.

Now he needs to stop French Open champion Zverev to give the host nation its first men's major winner since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

“I'm going for it here, and I'm going to leave it all on the court,” Shelton said. “I hope you guys come and back me. Let's do it for the USA.”

Zverev beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6) in the first semifinal.