Belgium beats US 4-1 to reach World Cup quarterfinals, taking advantage of defensive lapses

While the US was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and a gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium's final goal in the third minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils advanced to meet Spain at Inglewood, California, on Friday.