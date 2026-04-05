Beleaguered KKR seek spark to halt slide against in-form PBKS

The three-time champions may point to the absence of frontline pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana for their early struggles, but the larger issue lies in a flawed team strategy that has left them staring at a third successive defeat.

The decision not to retain Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the 2024 title, raised eyebrows, and it has only looked worse in hindsight.

Iyer went on to vindicate himself by leading Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in 2025, becoming the first captain to guide three different franchises -- Delhi Capitals (2020), KKR (champions 2024) and PBKS (2025) -- to the finals.