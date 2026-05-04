Beauty is we haven't played our best game but managed two points: Holder

"Look, I think the first priority is always to win the game. If we find ourselves in a position where conditions are favourable that we could think about net run-rate. I think we'll do that.

"But I think the first priority is to accumulate the two points every single time we play and build our momentum. We're on a bit of a roll in terms of three back-to-back wins now. So it's just a matter for us just to stay consistent. I think the run rate and these kind of things will take care of itself."