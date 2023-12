BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament: TN women beat Himachal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in the seventh and final round of Group B of the BCCI women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Himachal Pradesh was restricted to 90 for seven with right-arm medium pacer Akshara Srinivasan taking four wickets for 11 runs. In reply, TN chased down the target in 16.3 overs with skipper Eloksi Arun scoring 35. HP’s Sonal Thakur impressed with the ball taking four wickets for 21 runs.

At the completion of the league phase, three teams, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh finished with 22 points each. On account of better net run rate Maharashtra and HP have entered knockout stage.

BRIEF SCORES: Himachal Pradesh 90/7 in 20 overs (SM Singh 28, Akshara Srinvasan 4/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 93/7 in 16.3 overs (Eloksi Arun 35, Sonal Thakur 4/21)