BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament: Tamil Nadu beats Tripura

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Tripura by 95 runs in the fifth and last round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament.

Despite the win, TN narrowly missed out on a berth in knockouts having finished third in the group. Batting first, TN scored 161 for five with C Shushanthika contributing 56. In reply, Tripura was bowled out for 66 with TN skipper Akshara Srinivasan taking three for 12.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 161/5 in 20 overs (C Shushanthika 56, MS Aishwarya 26*) bt Tripura 66 in 20 overs (Akshara Srinivasan 3/12)