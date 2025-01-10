BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament: Tamil Nadu beats Mizoram

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cruised to a 105-run win over Mizoram in the fourth round of Group B of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Jamshedpur on Friday.

Opting to bat first, TN scored 183 for two with Trisha Madhu top-scoring with an unbeaten 55 (40b, 8x4). Eloksi Arun contributed 52 not out (33b, 7x4) as the two added 111 runs for the unbroken third wicket. In reply, Mizoram, was restricted to 78 for three with captain Mami remaining unbeaten on 41.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 183/2 in 20 overs (C Shushanthika 44, Trisha Madhu 55*, Eloksi Arun 52*) bt Mizoram 78/3 in 20 overs (Mami 41*)