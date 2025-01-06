BCCI women’s U-19 One Day Trophy: TN beats Jharkhand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 51-run win over Jharkhand in the first round of Group D of BCCI women’s U-19 One Day Trophy in Indore.

Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu scored 212 for six with openers M Anurakini scoring 79 (118b, 10x4) and debutant S Rinaaz contributing 92 (145b, 12x4) as the duo put on 175 runs for the opening wicket. In reply, TN restricted Jharkhand to 161 with B Jenitha (2/18), Madhumitha Anbu (2/23) and R Iswarya Lakshmi (2/39) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 212/6 in 50 overs (M Anurakini 79, S Rinaaz 92, Vrishti Kumari 3/37, Priyanka Luthra 2/41) bt Jharkhand 161 in 43.4 overs (Priyanka Luthra 38, B Jenitha 2/18, Madhumitha Anbu 2/23, R Iswarya Lakshmi 2/39)