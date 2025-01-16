Begin typing your search...

    BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Vidarbha knocks out TN

    TN was bundled out for 64 with Vidarbha’s Yashshri Soley (4/13) and Trupti Lodhe (3/16) sharing seven wickets between them

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jan 2025 7:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-16 13:42:38  )
    BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Vidarbha knocks out TN
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Vidarbha eased to a 86-run win over Tamil Nadu in the pre-quarterfinals of BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament in Puducherry on Thursday.

    Opting to bat first, Vidarbha scored 150 for nine with TN’s SG Shrinithi taking three for 28. In reply, TN was bundled out for 64 with Vidarbha’s Yashshri Soley (4/13) and Trupti Lodhe (3/16) sharing seven wickets between them.

    Brief scores: Vidarbha 150/9 in 50 overs (SG Shrinithi 3/28) bt Tamil Nadu 64 in 32.1 overs (Yashshri Soley 4/13, Trupti Lodhe 3/16)

    BCCICricketBCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick