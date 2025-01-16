BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Vidarbha knocks out TN

CHENNAI: Vidarbha eased to a 86-run win over Tamil Nadu in the pre-quarterfinals of BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament in Puducherry on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Vidarbha scored 150 for nine with TN’s SG Shrinithi taking three for 28. In reply, TN was bundled out for 64 with Vidarbha’s Yashshri Soley (4/13) and Trupti Lodhe (3/16) sharing seven wickets between them.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 150/9 in 50 overs (SG Shrinithi 3/28) bt Tamil Nadu 64 in 32.1 overs (Yashshri Soley 4/13, Trupti Lodhe 3/16)