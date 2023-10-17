BCCI Women’s U-19 one-day tournament: TN women bag 10-wicket win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu romped to a 10-wicket win over Manipur in the BCCI Women’s U-19 one-day tournament at Surat on Monday.

Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu skittled out Manipur for 33 with off-spinner Madhumitha Anbu taking four wickets for four runs, while KB Vamsi (2/9) and M Bharathi (2/4) provided good support.

In reply, TN reached its target in just four overs with openers G Kamalini unbeaten on 22 and M Sabrina not out on 12. Tamil Nadu completed its league fixtures with 16 points.

It finished second in Group ‘C’ and qualified for pre-quarterfinals where it will take on Jharkhand on the 20th in Vizianagaram.