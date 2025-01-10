BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament: Tamil Nadu beats Pondicherry

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a five-wicket win over Pondicherry in the fourth round of Group D BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Friday.

Set to chase 165, TN chased the score down with 19 balls to spare with S Vaishnavi remaining not out on 76 (103b, 10x4). There were a total of five run-outs in Pondicherry innings.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 164 in 49.3 overs (E Kavisha 33, Dhanushree Sivaraman 30, Madhumitha Anbu 2/25) lost to Tamil Nadu 168/5 in 46.5 overs (S Vaishnavi 76*, Vedhavarsha 2/23)