BCCI women’s U-19 one-day: TN loses to Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu lost to Delhi by 23 runs in the third round of Group D of BCCI women’s U-19 one-day tournament in Indore.

Set to chase 216, TN was bowled out for 192 with one ball to spare. Opener M Anurakini top-scored with 85, while number seven SG Srinithi chipped in with 50 as the duo put on 114 runs for the sixth wicket. Delhi’s Purva took three wickets for 30.

Brief scores: Delhi 215/9 in 50 overs (Nishika Singh 85, Sonakshi 53, Janlin Chandra 3/17, B Jenitha 2/35, R Iswarya Lakshmi 2/39) bt Tamil Nadu 192 in 49.5 overs (M Anurakini 85, SG Srinithi 50, Purva 3/30)