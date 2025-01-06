Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jan 2025 10:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-06 16:31:02  )
    BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day: TN beats Manipur
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a six-wicket win over Manipur in the second round of Group D of BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day tournament in Indore on Monday.

    Opting to bowl first, TN limited Manipur to 124 for nine with off-spinner SG Shrinithi taking four for 20. In reply, TN chased the score down in 22.1 overs with M Anurakini scoring 37. Madhumitha Anbu remained not out on 25.

    Brief scores: Manipur 124/9 in 50 overs (Alice Thokchom 27*, SG Shrinithi 4/20, Janlin Chandra 2/21) lost to Tamil Nadu 125/4 in 22.1 overs (M Anurakini 37, Madhumitha Anbu 25*, T Nilky Devi 3/46)

    ManipurTamil NaduCricketU-19BCCI
    DTNEXT Bureau

