BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day: TN beats Manipur

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a six-wicket win over Manipur in the second round of Group D of BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day tournament in Indore on Monday.

Opting to bowl first, TN limited Manipur to 124 for nine with off-spinner SG Shrinithi taking four for 20. In reply, TN chased the score down in 22.1 overs with M Anurakini scoring 37. Madhumitha Anbu remained not out on 25.

Brief scores: Manipur 124/9 in 50 overs (Alice Thokchom 27*, SG Shrinithi 4/20, Janlin Chandra 2/21) lost to Tamil Nadu 125/4 in 22.1 overs (M Anurakini 37, Madhumitha Anbu 25*, T Nilky Devi 3/46)