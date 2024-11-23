BCCI women’s U-15: Thrilling win for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a thrilling three-wicket win over Kerala in the second round of the Group A of the BCCI women’s U-15 one-day tournament at Shivamogga, Karnataka on Saturday.

Opting to field first, TN restricted Kerala to 140 for five in 35 overs with Ameera Beegam top-scoring with an unbeaten 40. Left-arm spinner P Sonika took two wickets for 25. In reply, TN chased the score down off the last ball with one run needed. Opener S Gowri Lakshmi top-scored with 44, while SJ Rithika scored 26.

Brief scores: Kerala 140/5 in 35 overs (Ameera Beegam 40*, P Sonika 2/25) lost to Tamil Nadu 144/7 in 35 overs (S Gowri Lakshmi 44, SJ Rithika 26)