    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Dec 2024 9:35 PM IST
    BCCI women’s U-15 one-day trophy: TN goes down to Gujarat
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Gujarat beat Tamil Nadu by 15 runs in the pre-quarterfinals of BCCI women’s U-15 one-day trophy at SMS Stadium, Jaipur on Monday.

    Asked to bat first, Gujarat scored 143 for seven with opener and skipper Charlie Solanki top-scoring with 93 (88b, 17x4). TN captain and leg-spinner P Hansika took two for 13, while S Keethi Sree took two for 25. In reply, TN was restricted to 128 in 32.5 overs with seven of its batters getting run out.

    Brief scores: Gujarat 143/7 in 35 overs (Charlie Solanki 93, P Hansika 2/13, S Keerthi Sree 2/25) bt Tamil Nadu 128 in 32.5 overs

