BCCI women’s U-15 : Haryana women defeat Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Haryana cruised to a 98-run win over Tamil Nadu in the third round of Group A of BCCI women’s U-15 one-day trophy in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Batting first, Haryana scored 165 for six and in reply Tamil Nadu was bundled out for 67 with Khushi Chhillar taking four wickets for four runs, while Abhilasha Mudhai took three for 18.

Brief scores: Haryana 165/6 in 35 overs (Khushi Chhillar 42, Sana Deswal 29, Anshika Singh 35, Ishana Gadha 30, P Sonika 3/35) bt Tamil Nadu 67 in 25.3 overs (S Gowri Lakshmi 26, Khushi Chhillar 4/4, Abhilasha Mudhai 3/18)