BCCI women’s senior one-day: Jharkhand beats Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Jharkhand earned a 70-run win over Tamil Nadu in the third round of Group C of BCCI women’s senior one-day tournament in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Jharkhand scored 239 for five with Sonia top-scoring with 54 (86b, 7x4). Sayali Lonkar chipped in with an unbeaten 42, while Pranavi Chandra contributed 40. In reply, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 169 with Jharkhand skipper and medium pacer Ashwani Kumari taking six for 28. MS Aishwarya (48) and S Anusha (42) added 82 runs for the seventh wicket in 121 balls.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 239/5 in 50 overs (Megha 34, Sonia 54, Pranavi Chandra 40, Sayali Lonkar 42*, SB Keerthana 2/24) bt Tamil Nadu 169 in 44.3 overs (MS Aishwarya 48, S Anusha 42, Ashwani Kumari 6/28, Durga Murmu 2/15)