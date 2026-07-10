BCCI to review players', coaching staff's performances after England T20I series loss; Gambhir's position under scrutiny

According to a BCCI source, the board is set to assess the performances of both the players and the coaching staff.

Although head coach Gautam Gambhir's contract runs until 2027, his position has also come under scrutiny following the team's recent performances, according to a BCCI source.

India, led by newly appointed captain Shreyas lyer, suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the fourth T201 of the five-match series. The victory gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, with the opening match ending in a no-result. India suffered a four-wicket defeat in the second T201 before enduring a heavy 125-run loss in the third match, where they were bowled out for 76 while chasing a target of 202 runs.

Notably, this is India's second consecutive T201 series defeat as the defending T20 World Cup champions, following their 2-0 loss to Ireland before the England tour. The defeat against Ireland also marked India's first-ever series loss to the side.