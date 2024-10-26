BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament: TN women beat Goa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 15-run win over Goa in the sixth round of the Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 134 for four with MD Thirushkamini scoring an unbeaten 46 (45b, 4x4). Opener L Nethra scored 27, while S Anusha remained not out on 26. In reply, Goa could only manage 119 for nine with Arshi Choudhary taking three wickets for 25 and SB Keerthana picking up two for 20.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 134/4 in 20 overs (L Nethra 27, MD Thirushkamini 46*, S Anusha 26*, Sunanda Yetrekar 3/32) bt Goa 119/9 in 20 overs (Shreya Parab 33, Arshi Choudhary 3/25, SB Keerthana 2/20)