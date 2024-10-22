BCCI senior women’s T20: Tamil Nadu women beat Gujarat

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 18 runs in the fourth round of Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 96 for three with opener Arshi Choudhary scoring 43. Her partner L Nethra contributed 33 as the duo put on 80 runs in 99 balls. In reply, Gujarat was restricted to 78 for seven with off-spinner N Sarathi Priya taking four for 13 and leg-spinner SB Keerthana picking up two for 14.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 96/3 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 43, L Nethra 33, Krutika Chaudhari 2/11) bt Gujarat 78/7 in 20 overs (Bhavana Goplani 21, N Sarathi Priya 4/13, SB Keerthana 2/14)