Begin typing your search...

    BCCI senior women’s T20: Tamil Nadu women beat Gujarat

    Asked to bat first, TN scored 96 for three with opener Arshi Choudhary scoring 43. Her partner L Nethra contributed 33 as the duo put on 80 runs in 99 balls.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Oct 2024 8:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-22 15:00:15  )
    BCCI senior women’s T20: Tamil Nadu women beat Gujarat
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 18 runs in the fourth round of Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara on Tuesday.

    Asked to bat first, TN scored 96 for three with opener Arshi Choudhary scoring 43. Her partner L Nethra contributed 33 as the duo put on 80 runs in 99 balls. In reply, Gujarat was restricted to 78 for seven with off-spinner N Sarathi Priya taking four for 13 and leg-spinner SB Keerthana picking up two for 14.

    Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 96/3 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 43, L Nethra 33, Krutika Chaudhari 2/11) bt Gujarat 78/7 in 20 overs (Bhavana Goplani 21, N Sarathi Priya 4/13, SB Keerthana 2/14)

    BCCI senior womens cricketVadodara
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick