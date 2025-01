BCCI senior women’s One Day Challenger Trophy: Vrinda stars in Team ‘C’ win

CHENNAI: Opener D Vrinda’s sterling knock of 109 (105b, 15x4, 1x6) paved the way for Team ‘C’ to record a 82-run win over Team ‘B’ in the BCCI senior women’s One Day Challenger Trophy.

Batting first, Team ‘C’ scored 277 in 48.5 overs. In reply, Team ‘B’ was bowled out for 195 with medium pacer Kashvee Gautam (3/19) and Prema Rawat (3/27) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: At SRMC (Turf): Team ‘C’ 277 in 48.5 overs (D Vrinda 109, Yastika Bhatia 68, Riya Chaudhari 40, Radha Yadav 4/48, Isha Pathare 3/48) bt Team ‘B’ 195 in 43.4 overs (Sasthi Mondal 35, Mita Paul 34, Arushi Goel 36, Kashvee Gautam 3/19, Prema Rawat 3/27, Sneh Rana 2/39)

At SSN: Team ‘E’ 301/6 in 50 overs (S Shubha 35, Nandini Kashyap 131, Shweta Sehrawat 33, Priyanka Bala 30, Amanjot Kaur 38, Tanusree Sarkar 4/45) lost to Team ‘A’ 303/5 in 46.2 overs (Shafali Verma 95, Dhara Gujjar 98, Ayushi Soni 3/28)