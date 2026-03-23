BCCI reveals fan parks across 15 cities for first phase of IPL 2026

Building on its dedication to expanding the IPL experience beyond stadiums, the Fan Parks will be set up in 15 cities across 11 states over the first three weeks. This will give fans a chance to enjoy the thrill of live IPL matches in a lively, community-focused setting.

Each Fan Park will offer live match screenings and a variety of engaging on-site activities, such as music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive fan experiences like virtual batting, bowling nets, face painting, cheer-o-meters, and 360-degree photo booths.