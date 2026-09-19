BCCI office-bearers to look for alternative as Agarkar says he won't continue

As per sources close to Agarkar, he has already intimated the BCCI that he doesn't intend to continue in the post.

Earlier on Friday, the member units of the BCCI authorized the office-bearers to take a call on chairman of selectors Agarkar's future in the role during the Annual General Meeting here.

The incumbent chairman of selectors, Agarkar, has remained at the centre of attention as his contract is set to end on October 4.

"The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

Along with the future of the chairman of senior selection committee, the BCCI is also looking to fill up all five positions of the junior selection committee.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board has received a lot of applications for the junior selection committee and it aims to complete the process within a fortnight.