BCCI invites applications for a position in senior men’s national selection committee

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for a position in the senior men’s national selection committee. Interestingly, there is no specific mention over who the selected candidate will replace in the current five-man selection committee currently headed by Ajit Agarkar.

There have been speculations that former India fast-bowler and current selection committee member Salil Ankola could make way, as he and Agarkar belong to the West Zone. Moreover, the current selection committee doesn’t have a member from the North Zone, hence making things interesting on who will apply for the slitary role.

Ankola, along with S Sharath, Subroto Banerjee and SS Das were appointed to the selection committee on January 7, 2023, with Chetan Sharma as lead selector. After Sharma stepped down from his position on February 17, 2023 following a sting operation by a news channel, Agarkar, the former India fast-bowling all-rounder, was appointed as the chief selector on July 4 in the same year.

According to the job description posted by the BCCI, the ideal candidate should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class fixtures. The candidate should also have retired from competitive cricket at least five years ago.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.

The notice, though, does not mention any ideal age criteria. Applications should be submitted by 6pm IST on January 25. BCCI added that after screening/shortlisting of applications, the shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews for further evaluation.