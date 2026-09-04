BCCI hands Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav 2-year ban for age fraud, CAB crackdown on 62 cricketers

Rohit, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, had represented India during the Under-19 team's tour of Sri Lanka in July, taking six wickets and helping the side win the final Test.

"He has been banned for two years," said a BCCI source.

He was also part of India's U-19 home onedayers and multi-day games against the touring Australia U-19 side in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, slated later this month.

The age discrepancy came to light when his documents were scrutinised in Sri Lanka. Rohit has three birth certificates carrying different years of birth -- 2007, 2009 and 2010 -- making him ineligible to play in age-group cricket.

There were also discrepancies in his Aadhaar records. When he was registered with the Cricket Association of Bengal his year of birth was recorded as 2007. His Aadhaar records subsequently showed 2006 in updates in 2017 and 2020 before being changed to 2009 in 2021.

The CAB had earlier kept Rohit out of its junior teams over the discrepancies and subsequently informed the BCCI.

The Board has now barred him from participating in domestic cricket for two years and informed all affiliated state associations.