BCCI fines RR manager Bhinder Rs 1 lakh for anti-corruption breach

NEW DELHI: BCCI has fined Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder Rs one lakh for an anti-corruption breach of using his phone in the dugout besides issuing a warning following an unsatisfactory response to the board's showcause notice, its secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Friday.
The breach occurred during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on April 10.
The BCCI anti-corruption unit led by Sharad Kumar subsequently showcaused Bhinder asking for an explanation.
Saikia said the ACU found Bhinder guilty after not being satisfied with his response. As per the IPL Players and Match Officials Area protocol, use of phone is barred in the dugout but allowed in the dressing room.
"The team led by Sharad Kumar examined Bhinder's response and found him guilty. His response to the notice was unsatisfactory.
"He was found guilty of breaching the protocol. As it is a first time offence, a one lakh fine has been imposed and a warning has been issued," said Saikia.
Bhinder was found scrolling his smart phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by his side in the dugout during the game against RCB.
Sources close to Bhinder said that he has been battling health issues and has difficulty in walking long distance and climbing the stairs.
"Using phone in the dugout is a strict no no and being part of the IPL for long, I am sure Bhinder was aware of it. It could have happened inadvertently as well but the BCCI has dealt with the issue appropriately," said a source.
As per the protocol, mobile phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team.
"Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout. The Analyst may use his computer at the analyst table. Player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices should be turned off and given to the team SLO for storage on arrival at the stadium.
"Accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff etc may not take communication devices into the PMOA," states IPL's PMOA protocol for 2026.