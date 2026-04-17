BCCI fines RR manager Bhinder Rs 1 lakh for anti-corruption breach

"He was found guilty of breaching the protocol. As it is a first time offence, a one lakh fine has been imposed and a warning has been issued," said Saikia.

Bhinder was found scrolling his smart phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by his side in the dugout during the game against RCB.

Sources close to Bhinder said that he has been battling health issues and has difficulty in walking long distance and climbing the stairs.

"Using phone in the dugout is a strict no no and being part of the IPL for long, I am sure Bhinder was aware of it. It could have happened inadvertently as well but the BCCI has dealt with the issue appropriately," said a source.