BCCI eyes Mar 10-May 15 IPL window next season amid heat concerns: Devajit Saikia

However, he made it clear that due to international calender constraints, the number of matches will remain 74 and not be increased to 94.

The IPL usually gets underway in the last week of March and winds up towards the end of May. Saikia said an early IPL would protect the interest of both players as well as the paying public.

"This year, IPL started around the March 29th (28th), and it was over by May 31. Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15...there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting.