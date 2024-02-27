BCCI considering hike in Test match fees; report

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating a raise in Test match fees following a growing inclination among players to prioritise their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over red-ball cricket, says a report.

The board has likely chosen to revise the salary structure after questions swirled about Ishan Kishan's prolonged absence from domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman ignored the team management’s calls to play domestic cricket, and instead was spotted working out and practicing in Baroda for the IPL, which begins next month.

The Indian Express report, citing a source, said BCCI is in the process of determining the additional bonus that will be awarded to a player who competes in every Test series throughout a season.

"For example, if someone plays all Test series in a calendar year, he should be rewarded additionally, apart from the annual retainer contract. This is to ensure that players turn out for more red-ball cricket. This would be an additional perk for playing Test cricket," a source stated.

Should the new remuneration model be sanctioned, it will be put into effect following the conclusion of this IPL season, the report said.

Earlier, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah had warned the centrally-contracted and India ‘A’ cricketers over non-participation in domestic cricket, citing that a move like that from them to prioritise IPL over domestic cricket, would have severe implications.

Some reports claimed that Ishan, holds a Grade C contract, is likely to be excluded from the BCCI central contract over their absence from the Ranji Trophy.