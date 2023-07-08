BCCI Apex Council meet: IPL version of ‘Impact Player’ in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League version of the ‘Impact Player’ rule will be used in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT) beginning October 16, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council said on Friday. The ‘Impact Player’ rule was introduced in the SMAT last season, but the substitute had to be brought on before the end of the 14th over of an innings and had to be named before the toss. However, this will change as state teams will be allowed to name four substitutes besides the playing eleven before the toss. Out of the four substitutes, one can be used as an ‘Impact Player’. “Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory,” read one of the guidelines on the rule. The Apex Council also approved the participation of the men’s and women’s teams in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.