BCCI advocates for ICC strategic fund boost

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advocated for a substantial allocation of funds from the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) revenue to the world body’s strategic fund for the growth of the sport.

After getting approval of a lion’s share, of about USD 230 million, from the annual revenue for2024 to 2027, the BCCI, in ICC’s annual Board meeting in Durban, advocated the need for an impetus to the strategic fund, which will be utilised for safeguarding Test cricket and the growth of the women’s game.

India’s revamped revenue share got a stamp of approval at the ICC Board meeting, which means that it stands to gain about 72 per cent. The BCCI will be earning about USD 230 million annually from 2024 to 2027, which is 38.5 per cent of ICC’s approximate annual revenue of USD 600 million.

The ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice on Friday said that the governing body is pushing for the T20 format’s inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The ICC is seeking cricket’s inclusion at the Games and its fate will be decided in a couple of months, he stated.