BBL boss confident of sell-out crowd at Chepauk

Dobson also revealed that BBL’s success with initial ticket sales in India has reinforced that the Australian league is amongst the top leagues globally. "We believe the BBL is in the top couple of leagues globally and certainly part of the objective here is reinforcing that,” Dobson said.

“There's no better place to do that than in India amongst the most passionate T20 fans and cricket fans in the world. I think the response... We know the BBL is already really popular in India.”

With the first match set to take place on December 12, it collides with the usual monsoon period in the city. However, Dobson played down a ‘reserve day’ and insisted they are working through playing conditions to allow for a full game.