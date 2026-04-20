Bayern Munich clinches another Bundesliga title with 4-2 win over Stuttgart

Harry Kane scored his league-leading 32nd goal of the season after going on as a second-half substitute, and Bayern should have scored more against the overwhelmed Stuttgart defense.

The win moved Bayern an unassailable 15 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four rounds of the German league remaining. Bayern only needed a point to be sure of the title after Dortmund's defeat to Hoffenheim the day before.

It's Bayern's record-extending 35th German championship including the first for the club in 1932. Every other title came after the Bundesliga's formation in 1963.