Kimmich was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute after he retaliated against Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit for running into him off the ball. He grabbed the Danish player's hair from behind and pulled him back on Saturday.

Kimmich put his hand to his head after being sent off, as if questioning his own reaction.

“I've been thinking about it for an hour, I still can't really understand it,” Kimmich said.

“I have to excuse myself to the team, but I can't really explain it. In any case it was really, really stupid.”

Kimmich had already been in the spotlight since Wednesday for his stinging criticism of Bayern's leadership for their “no-go” treatment of teammate Jamal Musiala, who has a neurological condition that causes seizures.

Injury-hit Bayern was looking for a win in Hamburg to keep the pressure on league leader Borussia Dortmund, which can go four points clear on Sunday with a win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.