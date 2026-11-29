HAMBURG: Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich has apologized for pulling an opponent's hair and being sent off during the 0-0 draw at Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga.
Kimmich was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute after he retaliated against Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit for running into him off the ball. He grabbed the Danish player's hair from behind and pulled him back on Saturday.
Kimmich put his hand to his head after being sent off, as if questioning his own reaction.
“I've been thinking about it for an hour, I still can't really understand it,” Kimmich said.
“I have to excuse myself to the team, but I can't really explain it. In any case it was really, really stupid.”
Kimmich had already been in the spotlight since Wednesday for his stinging criticism of Bayern's leadership for their “no-go” treatment of teammate Jamal Musiala, who has a neurological condition that causes seizures.
Injury-hit Bayern was looking for a win in Hamburg to keep the pressure on league leader Borussia Dortmund, which can go four points clear on Sunday with a win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.
Forwards Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Musiala are among those injured. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany opted to start the 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora up front for his first start, while 18-year-old Bara Sapoko Ndiaye and the rarely played Sacha Boey were also surprising choices.
“When you look at the whole situation in which we're in, it's completely inexcusable,” Kimmich said of his reaction. “It's 0-0, we have control of the game, nothing major happened. It wasn't even the case that I was annoyed or somehow wound up.”
Kimmich faces a suspension with the length to be determined by the German soccer federation next week.
“I won't be able to complain about it either," Kimmich said. “It's completely justified.”