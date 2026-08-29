Bayern ease to another opening day win and Man City cruise against Crystal Palace

Bayern opens Bundesliga with a thumping win

Reigning champion Bayern Munich made a typically dominant start to the league with a 5-1 victory at home against Stuttgart.

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern in front when he headed home a Joshua Kimmich corner after 21 minutes.

Josha Vagnoman equalized for the visitor in the 52nd. But after Michael Olise put Bayern ahead again three minutes later, Vagnoman conceded an own goal to give Bayern a 3-1 lead.

Aleksandar Pavlovic made it 4-1 with eight minutes left on the clock and Luis Díaz added the fifth in stoppage time.

Bayern has not lost its first Bundesliga game of the season for 15 consecutive years.