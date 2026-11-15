Battle for WTC Final heats up as India takes on New Zealand

What follows the Indian series could prove to be New Zealand’s biggest test: a trip to Australia, where they have struggled to win for the longest time. The fact that it is a four-match Test series puts them on the back foot. Five wins and a draw could potentially take them above 60 PCT, provided they avoid any penalties for a slow over-rate. That could come through four wins against India and Sri Lanka and a victory away to Pakistan.

A sixth win potentially coming in Australia will augur well for the Kiwis, pushing its PCT closer to 65%, which could be enough to qualify.