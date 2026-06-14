Batting 100 overs a day from age 10: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became a teen sensation

World cricket's most exciting batting sensation at 15 and half years has already received India call-up for the T20I tour of United Kingdom after a stupendous IPL season when he emerged as the top scorer with 776 runs at a eye-popping strike-rate of 237 plus.

Ojha, who trained Sooryavanshi from the age of eight at his academy in Patna, spoke to PTI about the hard work put in by his ward and the sacrifices made by his parents Sanjeev and Aarti. He also revealed how parents are now flocking to academies with kids as young as five, with an aim to turn their off-springs into 'Next Vaibhav'.

But it is easier said than done, Ojha maintained.

So once Sooryavanshi switched from tennis to hardball, how many balls would he face on an average since age 10? Ojha's answer would blow away everyone.

"See, we don't count the balls, how many balls he played, but I will give you a minimum estimate, that he played more than 600 balls," Ojha told PTI during an exclusive interview.

He then gave a break-up of how they segregated the 100 overs during a day's training.

"I'll tell you how. Around 200-300 balls, I used to give throwdowns all by myself. And when I got tired, there were other support staff, they used to help me.

"And when they got tired, there were bowlers from our academy, they used to help them. And sometimes even they got exhausted and if there was time still left, they used to make 2-3 groups, and whatever was told to them, they used to bowl," Ojha gave a detailed account of his famous ward's practice.

"It included deliveries during net sessions, the throw downs and sometimes, he used to face the bowling machine. This practice used to start from 7.30 am, and used to go on till 4 pm," Ojha said, giving some mind numbing statistics about his training even when he was sometime away from pre-teens.