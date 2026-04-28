Batters don’t practice enough against hard lengths: Steyn

Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar ripped apart the Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up by taking six wickets in first four overs, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismiss DC for a mere 75 in 16.3 overs.

Steyn said batters are not scared anymore but they just do not practice enough for the lengths that the likes of Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar, Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer tend to bowl.