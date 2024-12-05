Baroda smashes highest score in T20 history; Abhishek Sharma slams 28-ball hundred

INDORE: Records tumbled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday when Baroda smashed the highest score in T20 history and Punjab's Abhishek Sharma slammed a blazing 28-ball hundred, equalling the fastest such knock by an Indian in the format.

Both those records came against weaker teams in domestic cricket.

Baroda hammered 349 for five in 20 overs against Sikkim in Indore while Sharma's blitzkrieg came against Meghalaya in Rajkot, equalling the record of fastest hundred by an Indian.

Gujarat's Urvil Patel too has a 28-ball hundred to his credit and it also came during a Syed Mushtaq Ali match, against Tripura.

Sharma remained not out on 106 off 29 balls as Punjab chased down the 143-run target in just 9.3 overs. The southpaw hit as many as 11 sixes and six fours in his ballistic innings.

The record for the fastest T20 hundred is held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who smashed a 27-ball ton against Cyprus earlier this year.

In Indore, Baroda also hit a record 37 sixes in their mammoth total, which was also the first 300-plus T20 team score by an Indian outfit.

Their number three Bhanu Pania was the most destructive batter with an unbeaten 51-ball 134, which was dotted with five fours and 11 sixes.

Baroda won the game by 263 runs after Sikkim struggled to 86 for seven in the run chase