Baroda prevails over Haryana

CHENNAI: Baroda earned a five-wicket win over Haryana on the final day of the first round of the All India Buchi Babu cricket tournament on Friday.

By virtue of its win, Baroda collected six points. In Group ‘C’, Delhi skipper Himmat Singh slammed an unbeaten 232 (523b, 21x4, 6x6) against Mumbai. Resuming from its overnight score of 324 for 3, Delhi scored 529 for eight. Himmat Singh was awarded man of the match. Mumbai posted 619 for 7 decl. in its first innings. Both teams shared one point each as the first innings remained incomplete.

Indian Railways 327 & 325/5 in 103 overs (Nishant Kushwah 53, Sahab Yuvraj 115, Shubham Chaubey 69*) drew with TNCA President’s XI 333/9 decl. Points: TNCA President’s XI 3; Indian Railways 1; Baroda 339 & 52/5 in 18.5 overs (Anshul Kamboj 3/14) bt Haryana 63 & 326. Baroda 6; Haryana 0; Mumbai 619/7 decl. drew with Delhi 529/8 in 195 overs (Vaibhav Sharma 41, Himmat Singh 232*, Jonty Sidhu 121, Shivank Vashisht 41, Atharva Ankolekar 3/132). Mumbai 1; Delhi 1