Barcelona without a No 9: How Hansi Flick is redefining striker’s role

At Barcelona, the No.9 is no longer a player; it is now part of the job description for its lethal frontline Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus. It hasn't happened overnight. Flick has spent two seasons gradually reshaping Barcelona's attack, laying the foundations for the fluidity we are seeing now.

It started when the German manager took over the club in 2024. With Robert Lewandowski still a central figure of the attacking setup, Barcelona became one of Europe's most potent attacking sides, scoring 102 goals (2.68 goals/game) in Flick’s first La Liga season. Barcelona no longer just controlled games; they dominated opponents, with 92.99 xG (expected goals), taking 677 shots and 69.1% possession.

Lewandowski scored 42 goals. But so did Raphinha (34 goals), Ferran Torres (19) and Lamine Yamal (18), providing seeds to the current tactical flexibility. That distribution became more even in the next season, with Yamal (16), Ferran (16), Lewandowski (14) and Raphinha (13) – having almost identical numbers, as No.9 now became more than a person; it became a responsibility for the front line, with 95 goals scored, averaging 2.50 goals per game.