Barcelona wins in Lewandowski's farewell, Sevilla avoids relegation despite loss to Real Madrid

Barcelona announced Saturday that the 37-year-old Lewandowski was leaving after four seasons.

Antoine Griezmann also said goodbye to Atletico Madrid's fans at the Metropolitano stadium before he moves to the United States to play in Major League Soccer. Atletico beat Girona 1-0.

Two goals by Raphinha and one by Joao Cancelo kept Barcelona perfect at home in the Spanish league. The Catalan club had already clinched its second straight league title two rounds ago.

There is one round of matches left.

Lewandowski helped Barcelona win three Spanish league titles in four seasons, including this campaign, and one Copa del Rey, while scoring an impressive 119 goals in 192 appearances.

It was an emotional farewell for the Poland striker, who, after the match, was thrown into the air by his teammates. They also lined up and applauded Lewandowski as he went toward the locker room.

“It has been an honour to play for this club,” Lewandowski said. “We've enjoyed some great moments in these four years. I am very proud of everything we have achieved together. Today I say goodbye, but I will always carry Barcelona in my heart. Thank you so much, fans. Once a Barca fan, always a Barca fan.”