Barcelona wins at Osasuna and is on the cusp of La Liga title

Barcelona opened a 14-point gap over Real Madrid with four rounds left after this weekend. Madrid must win at Espanyol on Sunday to stop Barcelona from clinching a second straight La Liga crown.

A victory by Madrid would prolong the title fight another week, when Barcelona hosts Madrid in a "clasico" match.

Substitute Marcus Rashford picked out a run by Lewandowski and placed a cross for the striker to thump in with a powerful header in the 81st minute.

That sparked a flurry of goals in the final minutes. Torres added a second goal five minutes later, and Raúl García headed in one for Osasuna in the 89th.