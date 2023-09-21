Barcelona thumps Antwerp 5-0 in Champions League

MADRID: Barcelona’s new forward Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp in its Champions League Group H opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

After successive group-stage eliminations, Barca gave debutants Antwerp a football masterclass, dominating possession with quick passing as Felix, Lewandowski and Gavi all scored.

“Between this win and the 5-0 against Betis on Saturday I think this is probably the best quality of play we’ve produced since I took over,” coach Xavi Hernandez said.

“This is the road we want to be on. The team’s making me proud.”

Last-minute signing Felix opened the scoring with the home side’s first attempt in the 11th minute, netting with a low strike inside the near post.

The Portuguese then set up Robert Lewandowski inside the box to double the lead eight minutes later, as the Poland striker became the third player to score 100 goals in European competition after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Barca returned after the break determined to increase the advantage in its 28th Champions League group-stage campaign, a competition record shared with Real Madrid.

They did not have to wait long as Gavi made it 4-0 by smashing the ball into the roof of the net before Felix added another goal with a header to complete the rout at Barca’s temporary home, while Camp Nou is being redeveloped.

Barca’s dominance was reflected in 22 goal attempts compared to only three from Antwerp, who were playing in the Champions League after winning their domestic league title for the first time in more than 60 years last season.

Elsewhere, Julian Alvarez scored twice to steer Manchester City to a 3-1 victory against Red Star Belgrade and Mbappe scored from the spot to secure a 2-0 win for PSG versus Borrusia Dortmund at Parc de Princes.