Barcelona slips to third place, Sevilla sacks coach Mendilibar

MADRID: Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal added his name to the record books once again on Sunday, becoming the youngest scorer in the Spanish top flight in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw at Granada.

At the age of 16 years, 87 days, Yamal surpassed Malaga player Fabrice Olinga, who was 16 years, 98 days old when he scored against Celta Vigo in 2012. Yamal scored his milestone goal by pushing a loose ball into the open net in first-half stoppage time.

He was already the youngest player to debut in the league, and the youngest to start in the Champions League. Yamal also has the record for youngest to play for Barcelona from last season. He became the youngest scorer in a European Championship qualifier after coming on last month as the youngest player to appear for Spain.

“When we see that a player can help the team, we give him the opportunity,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “Lamine is helping us a lot and making a difference. He scored an important goal.”

Yamal’s goal helped Barcelona pull closer after Bryan Zaragoza put the hosts 2-0 ahead with a couple of goals in the first half-hour, including a goal less than 20 seconds into the match at Los Carmenes Stadium. His second came in the 29th minute after a couple of nifty moves to clear a defender inside the area.

Sergi Roberto equalized in the 85th minute for Barcelona, which almost left with the victory when Joao Félix scored in stoppage time but saw the goal called back because of an offside by Ferran Torres.

The result left defending champion Barcelona in third place, one point behind fellow Catalan club Girona and two behind rival Real Madrid. Both Girona and Madrid won Saturday.

Barcelona was without striker Robert Lewandowski because of an injury. Midfielder Fermín López made his debut at 20 as a starter with the Catalan club. Barcelona lost defender Jules Koundé with an injury just before halftime. It was the third straight draw for Granada, which stayed in second-to-last place.

Sevilla fired coach Jose Luis Mendilibar after a poor start to the season. He leaves after two wins, five draws and four losses in all competitions. He had taken over Sevilla last season, winning eight games, drawing six and losing three. Sevilla is 14th in the league with eight points from eight matches. It drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano at home on Saturday.

The 62-year-old Basque manager helped steer Sevilla away from relegation when he was appointed in March. He also led them to a seventh Europa League title, earning qualification to this season’s Champions League.

Last-place Almeria, the only team without a league win this season, hired coach Gaizka Garitano on Sunday. The announcement came two days after it lost 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao. The club had been led by interim coach Alberto Lasarte after Vicente Moreno was fired.

Antoine Griezmann scored a late penalty to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad on Sunday, in a match in which VAR was again under the spotlight following two contentious handball decisions.

In the 67th minute, referee Munuera Montero spent several minutes in a lengthy VAR check for a possible handball inside the box, but decided there had been no infringement.

The visitors equalised through Oyarzabal following a 73rd-minute counter-attack and Oblak made two crucial saves to prevent them from taking the lead.

Atletico were given a lifeline when the referee spotted a handball by Sociedad’s Carlos Fernandez in the 86th minute and Griezmann slotted home the penalty to earn his side the three points.