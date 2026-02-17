Barcelona drop crucial points after losing to Girona in derby

Barcelona's lead lasted only three minutes. Joel Roca drove a low cross into the area and Lemar was left with space to finish after Barcelona failed to clear.

Girona then came close to moving ahead, but Garcia produced two fine saves - first to deny Roca and then to block Vanat's follow-up - as the match continued to swing from end to end. Yamal fired narrowly wide at the other end, but Girona's persistence paid off in the 86th minute when Beltran drove in from the edge of the area, with Barcelona appealing in vain for a foul on Kounde in the build-up.

Roca was sent off deep into stoppage time for a late challenge on Yamal, but it did little to dampen Girona's celebrations after a win that lifts the club further away from relegation trouble.