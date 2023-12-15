Barcelona bites dust, hands antwerp first ucl win

BELGIUM: Royal Antwerp won a first Champions League game on Wednesday with a surprise 3-2 home victory over Barcelona, securing their first points in Group H although it was not enough for them continue in this season’s European club competition.

Teenager Arthur Vermeeren had Antwerp ahead after 90 seconds but Barcelona equalised 10 minutes before halftime through Ferran Torres.

Vincent Janssen put Antwerp in front again early in the second half, a lead they held going into stoppage time when 17-year-old Marc Guiu tried to deny home celebrations with an equaliser.

But straight from the kick-off Antwerp surged downfield and won the game through another teenage substitute, George Ilenikhena.

It meant Antwerp avoided losing all six of their group games in their Champions League debut but they still finished bottom of the standings.

The Spanish club, who rested regulars, had already secured a top-two place before Wednesday’s game and the 5-3 win for Porto over Shakhtar Donetsk in the other group game confirmed Barcelona as group winners despite their defeat.

PSG QUALIFIES FOR KNOCKOUTS

Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Group F winners Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to secure second place and a spot in the Champions League knockout stage in its final group match.

Both sides squandered a bagful of golden chances in a surprisingly goalless first half before Karim Adeyemi finally broke the deadlock for Borussia in the 51st minute, slotting in off the post after PSG lost possession outside the box.

The visitors responded five minutes later, levelling through Warren Zaire-Emery after good work from Kylian Mbappe, who also had an effort ruled offside in the 76th.

Dortmund topped the group on 11 points with PSG in second place on eight, as many as third-placed AC Milan, who will continue in the Europa League following their 2-1 win at Newcastle United, who picked up five points.

RESULTS: Antwerp 3 (Arthur Vermeeren 2, Vincent Janssen 56, George Ilenikhena 90+2) bt. FC Barcelona (Ferran Torres 35, Marc Guiu 90+1); Borussia Dortmund 1 (Karim Adeyemi 51) drew with PSG (Warren Emery 56); Newcastle 1 (Joelinton 33) lost to AC Milan 2 (Christian Pulisic 59, Samuel Chukwueze 84)