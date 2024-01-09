Barca edges a lowly Barbastro 3-2 to progress further

MADRID: FC Barcelona qualified for the last-16 of the Copa del Rey on Sunday, but once again failed to convince as they narrowly defeated RFEF II (fourth tier) Barbastro 3-2.

A strong Barca side led 2-0 through goals from Fermin Lopez and Raphinha after 18 and 51 minutes, but Adria de Mesa allowed the Barbastro to dream with his 60th minute goal.

It wasn’t until Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot two minutes from time that Barca sealed the win and there was still time for Marc Prat to net a second for the home side from the penalty spot deep into injury time.

Asier Villalibre scored twice as Athletic Club Bilbao won 3-0 away to Eibar, with Iker Muniain also scoring in a game the side that is currently fourth in La Liga wrapped up in the first 45 minutes.

Real Sociedad had to dig deep to beat RFEF I (third tier) Malaga 1-0, thanks to an own goal from Einar Galilea, who headed into his own net under pressure from Haimar Zubeldia.

The tie between Unionistas of Salamanca and Villarreal was suspended after 90 minutes with the score 1-1 after a floodlight failure meant that extra time couldn’t be played and the remaining 30 minutes will be played on Monday afternoon.